Jigra OTT Release: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison break movie

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released in theaters on October 11, 2024. The prison break thriller, directed by Vasan Bala, received mixed feedback from both fans and critics, earning considerable acclaim. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 6, 2024.

The streaming giant took to social media, shared the exciting news of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra's OTT release, and wrote, "Phoolon aur taaron ne kaha hai, ulti ginti shuru karlo Jigra is arriving tomorrow on Netflix. #JigraOnNetflix @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @aliaabhatt @shaheenb @somenmishra @vedangraina @vasanbala."

See Netflix's post here:

According to Pinkvilla's review, Vasan Bala's Jigra is a mixed bag. It is too inconsistent and illogical to be a smart jailbreak film, but it fairly succeeds as an emotional drama focusing on the bond of a brother and sister.

Based on a jailbreak theme, the thriller drama narrates the story of two orphans. Being an overprotective sister, Satya goes to lengths to save her brother, Ankur, from a life sentence in a foreign land. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office figures, Jigra collected Rs 22 crore in its first week despite no significant competition at the box office.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several exciting projects lined up, including Alpha, a Yash Raj Films production co-starring Sharvari. The film is set to release on Christmas 2025.

Following that, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia is currently busy filming for the movie, which is slated for release on March 20, 2026.

Advertisement

Additionally, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Alia is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a supernatural project tentatively titled Chamunda, and she is also considering producing and acting in a love story.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and received a special mention for his performance in Jigra. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: After Priyanka Chopra hinted at doing Hindi film, mom Madhu Chopra reveals truth about her production house: Find out