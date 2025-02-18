Jo Tum Mere Ho singer Anuv Jain secretly gets married to his longtime girlfriend; surprises fans with beautiful PICS from special day

Popular singer and songwriter Anuv Jain is now married! Yes, you read it right. Known for songs like Jo Tum Mere Ho, Gul, and more has surprised his fans on Tuesday by sharing official wedding pictures with his longtime girlfriend, Hridi Narang from the intimate ceremony. He also revealed that he got married "over the weekend".

On February 18, Anuv Jain took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of breathtaking pictures from pre-wedding and wedding functions. The beautiful pictures gave a closer look into the special day of the celebrated singer.

While sharing the post, he attached the song Jo Tum Mere Ho in the background and captioned the post, "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai (white heart emoji),” the lyrics from his song.

The multi-picture post featuring the newlyweds concluded with an endearing photo as the singer flaunted customized henna on his hand. He dedicated it to his wife and the text read, "IDU" with an animal drawn alongside.

For the special occasion, Anuv opted for a beige sherwani while his wife opted for a red and traditional lehenga.

Official wedding pictures of Anuv Jain

Reacting to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra and Sukriti Kakkar among others extended their heartiest congratulatory wishes to the couple. Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, "love you both MWAH."

In addition to this, several fans also flooded the comments section of the singer expressing their feeling about the development. While a section of fans expressed happiness about it, several female fans of Anuv were visibly heartbroken.

A fan wrote, "My therapist is married now" while another fan sighed, "Chalo apki life toh shi jaa rahi hai kam se kam…" A third female fan predicted, "Now all the girls are gonna vibe to gul today" and another fan chimed in, "Guys we are never gonna get sad songs now... Sirf happy."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Anuv had hinted at being in a relationship while promoting his song, Mazaak. However, he kept details under wraps and stated, “Let's see how it goes. I'm not sure.”

Despite enjoying significant fan following on the internet, the singer maintains a low-key persona.