Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's upcoming romantic drama and Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama to lock horns on Diwali 2025; Deets

Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans on Saturday by announcing his highly-awaited romantic drama film alongside Sreeleela to be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is poised to release later this year on Diwali. Notably, this time the fans will be spoiled for choice as Ayushmann Khurrana’s anticipated film Thama alongside Rashmika Mandanna has also locked Diwali for its big release.

On Saturday, February 15, Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm by announcing his next film with Sreeleela. The first look of the musical showed the actor in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and messy long hair in a heartbroken lover-boy persona. Portrayed as a singing sensation, he is also seen playing a guitar and crooning, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a large crowd.

Apart from his intense role, we also see his crackling chemistry with Sreeleela in steamy romantic sequences. The clip also reveals Anurag Basu has joined hands with Pritam to ensure a soulful experience in the upcoming film. The caption of the post was short yet significant, revealing that the film will be released this year on Diwali 2025.

Watch the first look of Kartik Aaryan’s romantic film

On the other hand, another big release of the year is Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Khurrana’s Thama. The upcoming installment in Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror universe was announced last year in October with the caption, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025!"

Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film features a stellar cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is also slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.

Thama's official announcement

Notably, Ayushmann will be returning to the screens after 2 years of Dream Girl 2 which was released in 2023. Meanwhile, Kartik’s last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was also released on Diwali 2024. Since the anticipation for both films is equally high, it would be interesting to see how both these films coming from entirely two different genres perform at the box office.

Which one of these two are you excited about the most?