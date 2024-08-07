John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa gets U/A certificate after CBFC removes over 9 minutes of scenes

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are preparing for the release of their upcoming film, Vedaa. Just before the film's debut, it has been reported that it has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the CBFC issued the U/A rating on August 6, following a reduction of over 9 minutes of content.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC awarded a U/A certificate to John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa on August 6 after the film's content was trimmed by over 9 minutes. The censor board required the filmmakers to revise a 1-minute-16-second disclaimer by adding a voiceover. Additionally, a dialogue deemed derogatory towards women and social identity needed alteration, and the abusive term ‘behenk*or’ was replaced with ‘bana’.

A 2-minute-16-second hanging scene has been removed from the film. The filmmakers were also instructed to mute the mention of ‘Jodhpur’ when referring to the Jodhpur High Court. Apart from this, the CBFC requested a 30% reduction in the violent visuals depicted within the court premises.

In one scene, a character listens to an audio track featuring Sanskrit shlokas, which has now been removed by the censor board. The board also required the removal of text that read "Brahmin son…Shudra’s son" and instructed the filmmakers to blur scenes depicting the tearing of currency notes.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nikkhil Advani and the producers of Vedaa previously issued a joint statement addressing the delay in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for their Independence Day 2024 release. The statement from the film’s team read, "We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India." Shortly thereafter, it was announced that the CBFC revising committee would view Vedaa on Monday, July 29, 2024. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vedaa has received its CBFC certification.

In addition to John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, Vedaa will feature Abhishek Banerjee in a significant role, with Tamannaah Bhatia also appearing in the film. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, Vedaa will face competition at the box office from Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film marks his collaboration with John Abraham following the success of Batla House. Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vedaa: John Abraham REACTS as journalist asks him to bring something new; 'Can I call out bad questions and idiots?'