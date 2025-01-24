Kajol drops throwback pic from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; fans call for another romantic film opposite Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol shared a throwback pic from Karn Johar-directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and fans quickly flooded the comments, asking for another romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, remains a timeless classic adored by fans. Kajol recently shared a throwback photo from the film, showcasing her stunning bridal look that had everyone reminiscing. Her post sparked a wave of fan comments, with many expressing a desire to see her star in another romantic film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Today (January 24), Kajol took to Instagram to share a throwback from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she's seen in a bridal avatar, radiating pure bridal vibes. The picture is absolutely captivating and impossible to ignore.
Alongside the post, she humorously wrote, "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of?" She also added the hashtags #KuchKuchHotaHai and #nostalgia.
As soon as Kajol shared the throwback pic, fans flooded the comments with nostalgia. One user wrote, “@kajol @iamsrk Come back together, we want you together.” Another added, “Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan.” One fan expressed, “I would love to see you in a romantic movie with Shah Rukh.”
Others shared heartfelt memories, with one saying, “This movie holds such a big piece of my favorite childhood memories and my heart, love you so much Anjali.” Another commented, “Hahaha, I think you’ve escaped more because love with escape is better lived @kajol.”
One fan wrote, “Anjali, I miss you, I want Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2.” Many echoed the sentiment, asking for another movie with Shah Rukh Khan, while one remarked, “Still miss you @kajol and @iamsrk in a movie together.”
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), directed by Karan Johar, is a beloved Hindi-language romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan.
The film weaves together two love triangles set years apart: one during college life, where a passionate romance unfolds, and another involving a widower’s daughter who strives to bring her father back together with his best friend. The film became a cultural milestone with heartwarming themes of love, friendship, and second chances.
