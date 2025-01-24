Kajol drops throwback pic from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; fans call for another romantic film opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, remains a timeless classic adored by fans. Kajol recently shared a throwback photo from the film, showcasing her stunning bridal look that had everyone reminiscing. Her post sparked a wave of fan comments, with many expressing a desire to see her star in another romantic film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Today (January 24), Kajol took to Instagram to share a throwback from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she's seen in a bridal avatar, radiating pure bridal vibes. The picture is absolutely captivating and impossible to ignore.

Alongside the post, she humorously wrote, "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of?" She also added the hashtags #KuchKuchHotaHai and #nostalgia.

As soon as Kajol shared the throwback pic, fans flooded the comments with nostalgia. One user wrote, “@kajol @iamsrk Come back together, we want you together.” Another added, “Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan.” One fan expressed, “I would love to see you in a romantic movie with Shah Rukh.”

Others shared heartfelt memories, with one saying, “This movie holds such a big piece of my favorite childhood memories and my heart, love you so much Anjali.” Another commented, “Hahaha, I think you’ve escaped more because love with escape is better lived @kajol.”

One fan wrote, “Anjali, I miss you, I want Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2.” Many echoed the sentiment, asking for another movie with Shah Rukh Khan, while one remarked, “Still miss you @kajol and @iamsrk in a movie together.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), directed by Karan Johar, is a beloved Hindi-language romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan.

The film weaves together two love triangles set years apart: one during college life, where a passionate romance unfolds, and another involving a widower’s daughter who strives to bring her father back together with his best friend. The film became a cultural milestone with heartwarming themes of love, friendship, and second chances.

