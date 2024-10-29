THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol didn’t like each other during their first meeting on Baazigar set; ‘Khadoos ki tarah baitha hai kursi pe’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The two have shared screen space in several iconic films and their warm bond of friendship goes beyond professional collaborations. Interestingly, during their first meeting, SRK was bothered by Kajol’s habit of speaking "too much" while the actress found the superstar "khadoos" but who knew, years later, they would set major friendship goals and be one the most gorgeous on-screen pairs.

In an interview with ABP News back in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol sat for a conversation and recalled their first-ever meeting on the sets of Baazigar on January 1. Upon being asked if people usually party on the New Year, the King actor admitted that he directly comes to the set after partying.

According to him, he believes in working on the first day of the year as it will set the tone for the rest of the year. He noted that he belongs to the "working class" and constantly needs work. While the actress mentioned that she doesn’t drink, the superstar chimed in clarifying, "which doesn’t mean I do", leaving the actress in splits.

Kajol continued by mentioning that she came to the sets in the morning quite energetic. Reacting to it, SRK referred the actress to as a "peacock" who speaks very loud. He then recollected memories of their first meeting, stating, "The rest of us were very tired; our cameraman had been arrested because he didn't have a license. And the only noise (was Kajol)."

Shah Rukh humorously proposed that the actress could be a political journalist or a minister because of her loud voice. The actress shared that he complained to her makeup man, "What kind of an actress is she, can't she be quiet for some time?"

Meanwhile, Kajol was telling the same man that Shah Rukh was a total grump. "For two hours he's been sitting and only reading his script, not talking to anyone, khadoos ki tarah baitha hai kursi pe (sitting on the chair like a grump)" and SRK was asking if she doesn’t have a mute button.

SRK and Kajol have worked together in several successful movies like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan among others.

