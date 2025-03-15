Kajol’s emotional note for Ayan Mukerji’s dad Deb Mukherjee will get you teary eyed: ‘I’m still adjusting…’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, has passed away at the age of 83. Known for his work in films like Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, and Gudgudee, he left a lasting impact on Bollywood. He breathed his last on the morning of March 14, 2025. Following the news, Kajol shared a heartfelt tribute to her uncle, accompanied by a touching photograph. She expressed her deep sorrow, revealing that she is still coming to terms with his absence.

On March 15, Kajol took to Instagram to share a touching memory of the late Deb Mukherjee. The photo captures a warm moment between the two. Kajol, dressed elegantly in a saree, radiates her signature smile, while Deb Mukherjee, in a classic blue kurta, strikes a graceful pose. The image, filled with nostalgia, beautifully reflects their bond.

In her heartfelt post, Kajol reminisced about their tradition of taking pictures every Durga Puja when they were dressed in their festive best. She added, "I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him." The Do Patti actress also called him one of the finest men she had ever known. Along with her tribute, she added broken heart emojis and hashtags #debumukerji and #youareloved.

As soon as Kajol shared her post, heartfelt messages began pouring in from fans. One user wrote, “Oh, I'm so sad... be strong Kajol, I love you.” Another expressed condolences, saying, “Deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Veteran filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, aged 83, breathed his last on March 14, 2025, after battling multiple age-related ailments. Following his passing, the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Notable names such as Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan visited his residence to extend their condolences to his grieving family.