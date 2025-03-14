Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee passes away; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly visits to pay her respects at last rites – WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On March 14, the industry woke up to unfortunate news as renowned filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, who was also a veteran actor, passed away. This sudden sad news left many heartbroken in the film fraternity. Celebrities soon rushed to Ayan in this difficult time as he suffered this irreplaceable loss. As several celebrities reached to pay their last respects, Television actor Rupali Ganguly also visited Ayan Mukerji's residence.

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly was clicked on on March 14 evening by the paparazzi as she visited Ayan Mukerji’s residence to pay her last respects and offer condolences. The actress quickly rushed inside the cremation center after she reached the location and was accompanied by a known friend.

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, Ayan and Rupali Ganguly share a cordial bond as the latter attends Kajol and Rani Mukerji's organised Durga Pujo every year.

According to a Zoom report, the spokesman of Ayan Mukerji's father confirmed his demise and revealed that he was not keeping well for the past couple of months. After battling age-related ailments, he left for the heavenly abode at the age of 83. Soon after the news of Ayan's father surfaced online, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were captured by the paps as they returned to Mumbai. The couple had gone for a small getaway on Thursday to Alibaug to celebrate Alia’s birthday.

Deb Mukherjee starred in several Bollywood films. He was last seen making a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed 2009-released film Kaminey, led by Shahid Kapoor.

Coming back to Rupali Ganguly, the actress is currently seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa. It was in 2020 when the show began and the actress has been a part of it from the beginning. Rupali garnered immense stardom because of her stint in Anupamaa.