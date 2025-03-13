Ranbir Kapoor shares BIG update on Brahmastra 2, confirms Ayan Mukerji to begin pre-production after War 2; details inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva took the box office by storm upon its release in 2022. The film concluded with a thrilling tease for its sequel, Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev, leaving audiences eager for more. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about the next chapter in this epic saga. Now, excitement has soared as Ranbir Kapoor recently dropped a major update. He revealed that director Ayan Mukerji is set to kickstart pre-production for the much-anticipated sequel after wrapping up War 2.

During a recent meet-and-greet session in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaged with the media, where the Animal actor shared an exciting update on Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. He said, "Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time—the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he is currently working on War 2. Once the film releases, he is going to start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2."

Ranbir further reassured fans that Brahmastra 2 is very much in the works. "It is definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but we will have interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he shared.

Released in 2022, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is the first installment of a planned trilogy, setting the stage for a larger cinematic universe inspired by Indian mythology. The story follows Shiva (played by Ranbir), a young man with unique powers who sets out on a journey to find out deep cosmic secrets and his true purpose. The film also features his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. Apart from this, he will also play the lead role in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana, where he will star alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Arun Govil. The first part is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release with the sequel arriving in 2027.

Additionally, Ranbir will return in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park, the much-anticipated sequel to Animal.