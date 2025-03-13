Kajol keeps her Thursday look laid-back in shirt and wide-leg pants with budget-friendly bag

Kajol is here to make our day better with her effortlessly cool everyday style inspiration. The actress is getting cooler and more casual with time, and we can’t deny that she has now become one of the fashion gurus to rely on. This time, she wore a satin beige shirt with loose bottoms, bringing the laid-back style into focus. Here are the details of her outfit!

Spotted stepping out of a restaurant, Kajol exuded relaxed elegance in a beige satin shirt with a collar and casually rolled-up sleeves. She kept the front closed and, instead of tucking it in, let it flow freely below her waist, allowing the lightweight fabric to drape naturally. For a slightly more formal touch, you can neatly tuck in the bottom while keeping the sleeves rolled up to the elbow.

You can effortlessly style this look with your choice of jeans, whether straight-fit, wide-leg, or formal pants. Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s wife, she paired her loose beige shirt with white high-waisted pants featuring a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette. These wide-leg jeans offer just the right amount of comfort for walking with ease. From a casual outing to the perfect office look, this versatile combination can be effortlessly adapted to suit any occasion—just style it right!

Never one to keep things basic, the Dilwale actress made sure her accessories stood out. She highlighted her ears with round golden statement drop earrings, adding a touch of elegance. To complement her afternoon outing look, she opted for oversized tinted sunglasses, adding an extra oomph factor. In her arms, she carried a gorgeous pink tote bag worth Rs 6,999 from Mokobara.

To elevate her look, the fashion icon kept her beauty game minimal yet flawless, with a subtle blush glow on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick for the perfect finishing touch. As for her hair, she kept it simple and fuss-free—just like many of us—by pulling it back and securing it with a clip. Lastly, she completed her ensemble with comfortable footwear.

Kajol’s recent look wasn’t just about the outfit; it was also an inspiration to refresh your everyday style. Be sure to save it for later!