Mom-to-be Kiara Advani reaches War 2 director Ayan Mukerji’s house to offer condolences after his father Deb Mukherjee’s demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away on March 14, 2025. Family and friends reached Ayan’s house and later the funeral ground to pay their last respects yesterday. Now, mom-to-be Kiara Advani, who is collaborating with Ayan on the movie War 2, has been spotted reaching his house to offer her condolences.

Today, March 15, Kiara Advani was seen arriving at Ayan Mukerji’s house in her car. The actress was dressed in a white shirt and loose pants. She was seen greeting someone at the entry of the house.

Watch Kiara Advani reaching Ayan Mukerji’s house:

Yesterday, Kiara Advani’s War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the cremation ground for the last rites of Deb Mukherjee. The actor was seen walking on crutches. Hrithik reportedly sustained a leg injury during the rehearsals of a dance number for the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who had gone to Alibaug for the former’s birthday celebrations, rushed back to Mumbai. The couple visited their good friend Ayan Mukerji’s house to support him during the tough time and later attended his dad's funeral. Ranbir has worked with the filmmaker in various movies, while Alia collaborated with him for Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva.

Karan Johar, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Salim Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor, Kiran Rao, and more also reached to pay their respects.

Ayan Mukerji had been busy with the shooting of War 2 over the past few months. With Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, Jr NTR also has a pivotal role to play in the movie. It is the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films and a sequel to War. The 2019 film was directed by Siddharth Anand.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Kiara Advani is continuing to fulfill her ongoing commitments with War 2 and Toxic. However, she has chosen to prioritize her personal life over Don 3. Kiara announced her pregnancy last month and is expecting her first child with husband, Sidharth Malhotra.