Ranbir Kapoor touches Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s feet as they pay their last respects to Ayan Mukerji’s dad Deb Mukherjee
Many Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to Ayan Mukerji’s dad Deb Mukherjee. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen touching the feet of Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and fondly greeting his senior.
Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.
It has been an emotionally tough day for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who lost his father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee this morning. However, he wasn’t alone during these testing times. The moment Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heard about this tragic news, they returned to Mumbai to be by the side of their pal. In a clip, RK was seen touching Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s feet as they paid their last respects to the deceased.
Several Bollywood celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, arrived at Ayan Mukerji’s home to pay their last respects to senior star Deb Mukherjee. At the venue, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor crossed paths with Salim Khan and didn’t forget to seek the blessings of the senior B-town artist.
In the clip, RK can be seen touching the feet of the legendary screenwriter as he came down from his car. Salman’s father was escorted by his trusted staff members as he entered the Mukerji residence to express his deepest condolences to the grieving family.
