Karan Arjun: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer classic's new teaser to be played alongside Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in cinema halls; Deets inside

Since the announcement of Karan Arjun's re-release, fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates. Recently, a new report revealed that the film's director, Rakesh Roshan, has released a teaser for his 1995 cult classic, Karan Arjun, which stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. This teaser will be shown alongside the highly anticipated Diwali releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Rakesh Roshan, who produced and directed the 1995 film, has planned a grand re-release for it. So, the teaser will be seen in multiplexes and single screens, adding to fans' excitement.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the reincarnation drama has already received more than 30 million cumulative views on different social media platforms. The teaser released on YouTube by Tips' YouTube channel a day ago is trending with over 5 lakh views, showcasing its popularity among the audience.

While many other popular films from the past were re-released in cinemas, Karan Arjun will have a re-release like no other. It will get a repeat run in cinemas worldwide, unlike any other re-running film.

The film, produced under Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, opened to positive reviews and became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995. Moreover, it was the sixth highest-grossing film of the decade, and its popularity hasn't dwindled over the years.

Apart from Salman and Shah Rukh's impressive performances, their strong on-screen bond stole the limelight. Additionally, the gripping storyline, high-octane action, and emotional aspect made the film popular among the masses. The dialogues and scenes from the film are still remembered by the fans, so the re-release would be a good treat for them.

Karan Arjun is based on the plot of two brothers, Karan and Arjun. They were killed due to a family conflict. However, the brothers are soon reincarnated and separated but gradually recall their past and join hands to seek justice.

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun will re-release in cinemas on 22nd November 2024. The film featured an ensemble cast that included Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.

