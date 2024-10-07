Karan Johar's Dharma Productions halts pre-release screenings of its upcoming films; READ official statement

Karan Johar has been producing movies under the banner of Dharma Productions for over two decades. The production house has two big upcoming films in the future, Jigra and Dhadak 2. As the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer is approaching soon, Dharma Productions has halted the pre-release screenings of its upcoming films.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions recently issued a statement regarding the latest decision on pre-release screenings. In its letter addressed to the media, the production house stated that it has "unanimously decided" to stop the screenings being held before the movie releases.

"As we continue to evolve, we find ourselves at a juncture where we must adapt and innovate our approach. After much deliberation, we've unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films," read the statement.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions called the decision "difficult" and called it a "necessary step" to ensure that the audience watched those movies as "they were meant to be experienced". The production house noted that it would help maintain the excitement of the cinematic experience for the audience.

Take a look at the Dharma Productions' official letter to the media:

Dharma Productions further cleared the air that it will continue hosting press screenings of its upcoming movies in the first half of the opening day for timely reviews. The production house shared that the media can attend the press screenings on the release day.

"Having said that, we understand the importance of timely reviews and the role they play in the success of our films. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting press screenings in the first half of the release day for each of our movies," read the statement further.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The upcoming movie also stars The Archies star Vedang Raina. It will be released on October 11, 2024. Dhadak 2, the sequel to Dhadak, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as leads. The sequel will be released on November 22, 2024.

Dharma Productions recently produced Ananya Panday's debut series, Call Me Bae. It also backed her cousin Alanna Pandey's series, The Tribe.

