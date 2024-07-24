Kareena Kapoor Khan considers herself 'lucky' to have Rhea Kapoor in her life, their banter over actress' statement is too good to miss

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. Kareena has worked with her in two films, Veere Di Wedding in 2018 and Crew which was released earlier this year.

The actress recently praised Rhea in an interview and her statement caught the producer's attention on Instagram. Their banter is a treat for Bebo's fans.

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's fun interaction on Bebo's latest interview

On July 24, Rhea Kapoor dropped a clip on Instagram that features Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest interview. In the video shared on Rhea's Instagram story, the original post reads, "We deserve at least one friend like Rhea Kapoor in our life."

To which, the producer-stylist tagged Kareena and reacted to it by saying, "Bro, are you listening to me?" The Crew actress reshared her Instagram story and wrote, "Bro" along with several laughing emojis.

The video shows Kareena acknowledging Rhea's presence in her life.

Take a look at Kareena's Instagram story here:

Here's what Kareena Kapoor shared about Rhea Kapoor

During a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quizzed about how she felt about being pregnant during the making of the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding. Kareena said that the actress was quite clear that she wanted to do the film as she is fond of producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

The Veere Di Wedding actress admitted that when Rhea approached her for the role, she told the producer to go ahead with the film despite her pregnancy. "The coolest thing that she (Rhea) did was when she said, 'I won't make this film without you'," the 43-year-old actress recalled.

Calling Rhea a "cool chick", Kareena shared that the Crew producer has a vibe. She added that Rhea believes in movies that are "breaking boundaries".

Referring to Veere Di Wedding's co-producers Rhea and Ekta, Bebo praised them saying that they were "wonderful" in their approaches. "Otherwise, I don't know if anybody would wait a year for that," the actress added.

Kareena talks about her bond with Rhea

In the same interview, Kareena Kapoor called Rhea Kapoor one of her "closest" friends and added that she is "lucky" to have the producer-stylist in her life.

Kareena praised Rhea saying that whenever Bebo is being "irrational" in her thoughts, the Crew producer tells her that she is being unfair. Bebo further shared that she likes to have that kind of person in her life, who is "younger" and "sensible".

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan signed the film, Veere Di Wedding and later got pregnant with her first child, her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2018. Kareena had asked Rhea to cast some other actress for the role, however, the producer waited for a year to keep Bebo in the project.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. Sumit Vyas and Neena Gupta played supporting roles in the 2018 film.

The story revolves around four friends, Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi, and Mira who are struggling with relationship, marital, family, and sexual issues in their respective lives.

It was loosely based on The Wedding Ringer, the 2015 American film. Apart from Rhea and Ekta, Veere Di Wedding was also jointly produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi.

