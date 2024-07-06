Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh 'walking to the sea' on their vacay is cutest weekend sight we can ask for; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood, and we absolutely adore them. Currently, the duo is on vacation with their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Giving an update, Kareena shared pictures of her little munchkins from the getaway.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops pictures of kids Taimur and Jeh from vacay

Sharing on her Instagram stories, the Ra.One actress posted two pictures from her recent family vacation featuring her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the first picture, Jeh is seen posing while looking at the vast stretch of sea. In the second picture, Tim Tim is captured walking towards the shoreline on a rooftop. Bebo captioned the pictures, "walking to the sea baby."

Check it out here:

Kareena talks about kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

At an event in Delhi in May 2024, Kareena emphasized the importance of teaching her sons, Taimur and Jeh, about respect and equality regardless of gender. She also discussed her husband Saif Ali Khan's parenting, highlighting how he is particular about their behavior as parents in front of the children.

Kareena mentioned that boys who see both their father and mother working tend to develop respect for the fact that she can also be busy. She recounted an instance when her sons had a holiday and wanted her to be home, but she had to tell them she needed to go to work.

aimur expressed that she frequently travels to Delhi and Dubai for work and wanted to spend more time with her. Kareena assured him that work is important and promised to come back and spend more time with him so he wouldn't feel neglected.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Next, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled The Buckingham Murders, scheduled to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

