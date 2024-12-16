Katrina Kaif visits Shirdi with Vicky Kaushal's mum for Sai Baba's blessings setting major daughter-in-law goals; don't miss adorable hug at airport: WATCH

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, known for her acting prowess, is also a true family person. She often shares glimpses of her life with husband Vicky Kaushal and his family on social media. Recently, she was spotted at Shirdi Sai Baba with her mother-in-law, radiating major daughter-in-law goals. Their heartwarming hug at the airport was a moment fans couldn’t miss!

Katrina Kaif recently shared a heartwarming moment with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, during their visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. The duo was seen offering prayers together, and the video of their touching bond has gone viral, melting the hearts of fans.

The Merry Christmas actress was spotted returning to Mumbai with her mother-in-law after their visit to Shirdi. At the airport, she shared a sweet side hug with her MIL and even kissed her on the forehead, showcasing her love and respect. It's truly heartwarming to see Katrina set such beautiful daughter-in-law goals!

Watch the heartwarming videos right below!

Katrina Kaif kept it simple and elegant during her visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, wearing an ivory kurta paired with a matching dupatta and flared palazzo. She gracefully covered her head with the dupatta while offering prayers. Accompanying her was her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, who chose a modest plum salwar-suit for the occasion.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an unforgettable 48-hour jungle getaway. They shared beautiful moments from their adventure, complete with champagne, bonfires, and nature's wonders.

Katrina posted stunning pictures on Instagram, including one where she dazzles in a yellow dress, sunglasses, and lush greenery. Another shot captures her strolling through the forest in a white shirt and trousers, effortlessly chic. She also shared photos of wildlife like leopards and Nilgai, and a safari car under the sun.

See below!

A cozy bonfire, a wooden Christmas tree, and a selfie by the pool in a blue hoodie and matching cap added to the charm. The last photo was a heartwarming champagne toast with Vicky, making their special day even more memorable.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal holding hands at airport is weekend moment no one knew we needed: WATCH