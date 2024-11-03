Vicky Kaushal drops the sweetest birthday wish for his mom with THROWBACK pic and it's proof that somethings never change: ‘Chappalaan di mer haaye’

Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his next, Chhaava, often grabs headlines for his personal life. The actor shares a close bond with his family including his wife Katrina Kaif, brother Sunny Kaushal, and parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Vicky dropped the sweetest birthday wish for his mom with a throwback picture and penned a heartwarming note for her.

On November 3, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post then and now pictures of himself with his mom, Veena Kaushal. In the first picture, the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera.

The photo also features his brother Sunny Kaushal. Vicky and Sunny's mom is flashing her million-dollar smile as she poses with her sons. She sported a green suit with a beige shawl. The siblings opted for a white kurta pyjama. While the Chhaava star is on the left, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor is standing on the right. They look oh-so-cute in the moment.

In the second photo, Vicky can be seen hugging his mom from behind as they share an adorable moment. The Raazi actor is sporting a heavy beard and slightly long hair. He is oozing handsomeness in a light off-white traditional outfit. Veena Kaushal looks lovely in a dark beige saree.

Advertisement

Vicky penned a birthday note for his mom in Punjabi that read, "Kutt badi khaadi teri, chappalaan di mer haaye…Happy Birthday Maa!"

Take a look at his post here:

Vicky Kaushal re-shared his post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Birthday girl...Maa" followed by a red heart emoji.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Kaushal revealed their mom, Veena Kaushal's reaction to his brother Vicky being named the "most desirable man". Sunny recalled the time when the Bad Newz actor was resting shirtless on the couch, their mother picked up the paper and joked that the "most desirable" man was sitting with his bulges on.

Vicky Kaushal's young brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor. They were born to veteran action- director Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena Kaushal. On the work front, filmmaker Laxman Utekar is helming Vicky's Chhaava. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals being in love with Katrina Kaif for THIS, and its not what you think: ‘I will always lift her up’