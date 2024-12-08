Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal holding hands at airport is weekend moment no one knew we needed: WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to impress us with their presence, and just a glimpse of the duo is enough to make our day. Today (December 8, 2024) is no exception, as the power couple was spotted together at the airport, holding hands and making our weekends just right as they made their way to the security check.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a beautiful tissue pink suit set paired with juttis. She kept her hair loose and finished her look with stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a grey, washed denim shirt and jeans, accessorizing with a cap and a pair of glasses.

See the video here:

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section and showered love and praise on Katrina and Vicky. One fan wrote, "The irony is, she understands the values of culture... And embracing it. While indias are trying to copy western culture and failing miserably due to the middle class mind set of family members and genz attitude of new Gen. If we have a liberal mindset and embrace our own culture, we will be powerful. Western people don't like Indians, and here we are running behind to be like them.. sad."

One fan commented, "We miss her. Can she please do another movie fast."

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Next, she is reportedly set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the movie has been delayed due to the trio's other projects and time commitments.

Meanwhile, Vicky has several projects lined up, including Laxman Utekar's Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Additionally, he also has Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar in the works. Pinkvilla earlier stated that it is, without a doubt, the most ambitious project for both Maddock Films and Vicky Kaushal. The film will require 6 to 8 months of preparation before shooting commences.

