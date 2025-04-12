Kesari Chapter 2 song O Shera - Teer Te Taj OUT: Netizens find Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan starrer’s powerful track ‘pure fire’

The team of Kesari Chapter 2 is gearing up for the theatrical release on Good Friday 2025. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are headlining the historical drama. Now, the first song from the movie has been released. O Shera - Teer Te Taj is a powerful track, and netizens found it ‘pure fire.’

Today, April 12, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 released the first song from the soundtrack across social media platforms. Sangtar is the music composer, while the lyrics are written by Sukhwinder Amrit. It has been sung by Manmohan Waris, Kamal Heer, and Sangtar. The song promises to make the listeners emotional and ignite the spirit of patriotism.

In the music video, Akshay Kumar is seen as C. Sankaran Nair. He is seen arriving at the Jallianwala Bagh after the massacre. The flashbacks showcase the horrifying events that took place. Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also feature in the song as Dilreet Gill and Neville McKinley, respectively.

Watch the song here!

Netizens flooded the comments section of the song with their appreciation. One person said, “Kesari 1: Teri mitti Kesari 2 : O Sheraa Both songs are (fire),” while another wrote, “O Shera is pure fire! Akshay Kumar is bringing that unstoppable energy, and I can already feel the intensity of Kesari Chapter 2. This movie is going to be legendary, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds on the big screen!”

A user stated, “This track showcases the power of musical storytelling,” and another shared, “Manmohan Waris & Sangtar have created pure magic!” One comment read, “Akshay Kumar look is very promising. And ananya pandey also look very good. Must watch movie for indians.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is set to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025. The film has received an ‘A (Adult)’ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime is 135 minutes and 6 seconds.

