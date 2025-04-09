Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan starrer gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC; film’s runtime revealed

The release of Kesari Chapter 2 is getting closer. The historical drama is led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, and its trailer has already intrigued the audience. Ahead of the theatrical release, the film has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has received an ‘A’ certificate, and its runtime will be 135 minutes.

According to the CBFC website, the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, was certified today, April 9, 2025. It has received an ‘A (Adult)’ rating, and the certified length is 135 minutes and 6 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Kesari Chapter 2 showcases the revolution that took place after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Akshay Kumar plays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, while Ananya Panday portrays the character of Dilreet Gill. R. Madhavan will be seen as Neville Mckinley in the courtroom drama, and Simon Paisley Day will be essaying the role of General Reginald Dyer.

Today, Akshay Kumar shared a powerful poster from the film on Instagram. Donning a traditional Kathakali attire, he was captured mid-stance. Akshay’s caption read, “This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul.”

He added, “This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks.”

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Mark your calendars as Kesari Chapter 2 hits the big screens on April 18, 2025.

