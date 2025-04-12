Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot ‘feel-good’ song; promotions to begin soon?

Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his highly anticipated movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about the project. It has now been learned that Aamir recently shot a ‘feel-good’ song with Genelia Deshmukh for the film. The team is reportedly gearing up to start the promotions soon.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shot a special song for their upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par in Marol, Mumbai. R.S. Prasanna and choreographer Vijay Ganguly apparently worked on it during a five-day schedule.

As per the portal’s source, it isn’t known yet whether the song will be used in the film or will be a post-credit number. The source said, “It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie’s central themes.”

The report also revealed that the post-production of the movie was almost over and the promotional campaign is expected to begin by early May. The source added that the film’s subject was dear to Aamir, and he wanted to spread early awareness about it.

Earlier, during a conversation with Deadline Hollywood, Aamir Khan revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par was a ‘thematic’ sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. However, he mentioned that it will have new characters and a fresh plot.

In 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Genelia Deshmukh had been roped in as the female lead in Sitaare Zameen Par. A source close to the development stated, “Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong, independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has gotten Genelia on board the film as the female lead.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is a comedy drama directed by RS Prasanna. Alongside Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, it stars Darsheel Safary. The theatrical release date is yet to be announced.

