Kill Dill OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Anushka Sen, Pritt Kamani’s romantic thriller show
Kill Dill, a romantic thriller starring Anushka Sen and Pritt Kamani, is set to release on OTT. Find out when and where you can watch it!
The talented young actress Anushka Sen is gearing up to entertain the audience with her new series, Kill Dill. She will be starring opposite Pritt Kamani in the romantic thriller. The show is all set to premiere on OTT. Read on to find out more details about its digital release.
When and Where to Watch Kill Dill
The announcement of the OTT release of Kill Dill - The Heartbreak Club was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Anushka Sen and Pritt Kamani starrer will arrive on Amazon MX Player on March 28, 2025. The viewers will have the chance to enjoy the gripping and suspenseful story from the comfort of their homes.
Official Trailer and Plot of Kill Dill
The official trailer of Kill Dill has been released by the makers. The 1-minute, 25-second trailer offers a peek into what’s in store for the audience. It begins with Anushka Sen’s character, Kisha, coming to Fair High International College with the mission to find her missing sister, Anara, played by Priyamvada Kant. There, she meets a guy named Tavish, portrayed by Pritt Kamani.
Tavish thinks that a secret society called THC, The Heartbreak Club, has kidnapped Kisha’s sister. Despite the danger and mystery, Kisha is determined to find Anara. In the search for her, she develops a romance with Tavish.
Watch the full trailer here!
The caption of the trailer post on Instagram read, “Family, secrets, aur pyaar ke iss game mein, kitne dil honge kill? (In this game of family, secrets, and love, how many hearts will be killed?)”
Cast and Crew of Kill Dill
The cast of Kill Dill includes Anushka Sen, Pritt Kamani, Priyamvada Kant, Chetan Carpenter Dhawan, and Sonyaa Ayoddhya. The series is directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla. It is produced by Endemol Shine India.
