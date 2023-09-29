EXCLUSIVE: Priyamvada Kant in talks to star in Kumkum Bhagya post leap

Kumkum Bhagya is currently in the news as the show is slated to take yet another generational leap. The show stars actors like Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul in lead roles. The current track of the show revolves around Prachi and Ranbir's trubulent love life. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about actress Rachi Sharma being roped in to play the lead role in the show. And now, we have yet another name of the actress who's approached to play a prominent role in the show. As per reports, Krishna Kaul might continue playing his character for a few episodes before exiting the show.

Priyamvada Kand in talks to play a prominent role in Kumkum Bhagya

As per highly placed sources, Priyamvada Kant who was last seen in Woh Toh Hai Albela is in talks with the makers of Kumkum Bhagya to play a prominent role in the show. A source close to the project revealed that Priyamvada is being considered to play the negatively shaded character in the show.

Kumkum Bhagya started off with actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha portraying the lead roles while Supriya Shukla, Mrunal Thakur, and Arjit Taneja were seen in prominent roles. The show took a leap and the actors exited paving the way for Mugdha, Krishna, and others to take over as leads of the show. Currently, the show also features actors like Aparna Mishra, Abhishek Malik, and Tina Phillip among others.

Priyamvada Kant's journey in the industry so far

Priyamvada Kant is known for her stint in TV shows like The Buddy Project, Bairi Piya, Tenali Rama, and Swim Team among others. She was also a part of popular shows like Naagin 5 and Woh Toh Hai Albela. The actress won the reality show Splitsvilla X3.

