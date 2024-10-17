Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed shares ‘beautiful memories’ with SRK, Kajol, and Salman Khan as film clocks 26 years: ‘Dreams do come true’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has just turned 26, and to celebrate, Sana Saeed, who made her debut as little Anjali in the film, shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed how dreams do come true, reminding us of the film’s lasting impact and the cherished memories created on set.

Today, October 17, Sana Saeed celebrated the 26th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing delightful behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. The first photo captures a warm hug with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, radiating nostalgia and joy. Another snapshot shows them striking a charming pose, instantly transporting fans back to the film's iconic moments.

She reminisced about the 20-year celebration of the film, sharing a red carpet memory alongside Karan Johar. A heartwarming collage featured her with Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and more. Among the candid captures, a sweet moment with Parzaan Dastur, the adorable little Sikh kid from the film, shines brightly, and another pic with Salman Khan flaunting his infectious smile alongside her. Sana’s collection of photos truly reflects the magic of those unforgettable times.

Sana Saeed took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude for the beautiful memories created during the making of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed how lucky she felt to work with such an incredible cast and thanked everyone involved in bringing the film to life.

Sana also extended a special shoutout to Karan Johar for giving her the opportunity, emphasizing how a little girl could only dream of being part of such a project. She wrapped up her post with a touching sentiment and wrote, "Dreams do come true."

As soon as Sana Saeed posted her heartfelt tribute, fans flocked to the comments with enthusiasm. One user simply stated, “Favourite Movie,” while another chimed in, “My favorite movie and my favorite Sana.” The wave of nostalgia was evident as someone remarked, “Nostalgia.”

Another fan praised her talent, writing, “You are brilliant from your childhood, mam, take care and keep shining.” The love continued with a comment saying, “Love the movie, love you.” A nostalgic viewer reminisced, “I remember watching this movie in college... awesome memories, and you looked damn cute in it... for so long, I remembered you as Anjali.”

Earlier, Karan Johar marked the 26th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing a nostalgic video on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Anupam Kher. In his heartfelt note, he reminisced about the iconic era of stylish neck chains and summer camp fun, expressing gratitude for his directorial debut and celebrating the enduring magic of the film and its cast, even after all these years.

