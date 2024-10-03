Laapataa Ladies: 7 lesser-known facts about Kiran Rao's film that will have you streaming it again on Netflix

Are you prepared to plunge back into the whimsical realm of Laapataa Ladies? From fascinating behind-the-scenes preparations to the unexpected inspirations that influenced Kiran Rao’s film, we’ve gathered seven intriguing facts that will enhance your viewing experience of this quirky treasure. So grab your popcorn, get cozy, and gear up for a delightful rewatch on Netflix that promises to unveil new layers of joy and laughter!

Laapataa Ladies: 7 lesser-known facts about film that will make you hit replay on Netflix

1. Pratibha Ranta searched THIS funny thing to learn Jaya’s body language

Pratibha Ranta took a unique approach to embody her character Jaya in Laapataa Ladies. In a candid chat with Film Companion, she revealed that she searched for 'some different married girl from Bihar' on YouTube to study the nuances of her role. Yes, you read that right!

She shared, “I was watching videos on YouTube but this kind of character we haven’t seen before so it is hard to find a template. I would search “Some different married girls from Bihar.” She shared that she did this to figure out Jaya’s body language. This unconventional method highlights her dedication to bringing authenticity to her performance!

2. Sparsh Shrivastava found Deepak’s innocence in a delivery guy and did THIS next

Sparsh Shrivastava recounted a captivating moment during his conversation with Film Companion, where he discovered the essence of his character, Deepak, in the eyes of a delivery guy. Upon receiving his package, he was struck by the tender innocence reflected in the delivery partner's gaze, despite the mask obscuring most of his face. He said that all he could see were his eyes, and he found such gentle innocence there. Eager to connect, he attempted to engage the delivery person in conversation, but sensed a natural wariness in him, stemming from his unfamiliarity with the industry.

Advertisement

He said, “I tried to spend some time with him, and tried to talk to him. But he was very wary of this whole thing — someone who doesn’t understand this industry would naturally be a little worried. But even that hesitation and that fear I picked up from him.” Drawing from his background as a dancer, he emphasized that he easily could embody body language.

3. Aamir Khan found Laapataa Ladies story in a writing competition

Director Kiran Rao shared an intriguing insight into the genesis of her latest film, revealing her initial struggle to find the right script. Despite her efforts to develop a screenplay, she felt that 'nothing quite clicked' until her ex-husband, Aamir Khan, returned from judging a screenwriting competition.

Kiran recounted that Aamir had discovered a compelling script during the competition, which ultimately became the foundation for her film. In an interview with ANI, she said, "In 2018, Aamir received this script while serving as a judge. He was captivated by the story, which won second prize. The writer, Biplab Goswami, penned it, and I realized, 'Yes, this is my story'." She also noted the passage of time, reflecting on the six years it took for the film to come to fruition.

Advertisement

4. Nitanshi Goel made rotis for two months at home

Nitanshi Goel took an amusing yet practical approach to prepare for her role as Phool in Laapataa Ladies by mastering the art of making rotis. Embracing the challenge, she dedicated herself to this culinary skill for two full months, ensuring she could authentically portray her character's proficiency.

In an interview with Film Companion, she shared, “The first thing I did was that I learnt to make round rotis. Phool makes perfectly round rotis and I did not have that talent. To learn that, I made rotis in my house for two months.”

5. Ravi Kishan ate approx 160 paans during filming

In a candid interview with Netflix India, Ravi Kishan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from Laapataa Ladies. He recounted filming a scene where Sparsh Shrivastava's character goes to file a missing person report for his wife, played by Nitanshi Goel. During this pivotal moment, Ravi Kishan's character is seen examining a picture of the missing bride while casually munching on paan.

Advertisement

The actor revealed the amusing extent of his dedication to the role, stating, “In this particular scene, I chewed around 32 ‘paan’ because the scene was shot from many different angles. So yes, I chewed 32 paan for this scene.” He further humorously estimated that he had consumed a total of about 160 paan throughout the filming process. “From what I vaguely remember, 160 paan,” he chuckled, highlighting the lengths actors go to bring their characters to life.

6. Kiran Rao rejected Aamir Khan for Ravi Kishan’s character

In a conversation with ANI, Kiran Rao shared an intriguing insight into the casting process of Laapataa Ladies. She disclosed that Aamir Khan had shown great interest in the role played by Ravi Kishan, even auditioning for it. Kiran explained, "Aamir loved the character and auditioned for it as well. But I felt that since he is a star, there would be more expectations from the character if he were to essay that role. Aamir was bringing a star baggage to the character."

To ensure the role was authentically portrayed without preconceived notions, she emphasized the need for an actor who could seamlessly embody the character. "We wanted someone so fit for the role that you cannot make out what he does next," Kiran elaborated. Ultimately, she praised Ravi Kishan, stating, "He is amazing, I felt that there could not be a better 'Manohar' than him."

Advertisement

7. Laapataa Ladies earlier titled Two Brides

Laapataa Ladies was initially titled Two Brides as it draws inspiration from Biplab Goswami's award-winning screenplay of the same name. The title underwent a transformation during the final editing stage to better encapsulate the film’s essence and narrative, aligning it more closely with the unique themes and character dynamics explored throughout the story.

To bring the rural setting to life, Laapataa Ladies was filmed in the picturesque villages of Bamuliya and Dhamankheda, about 40 kilometers from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The production lasted around 40 days, with the entire cast and crew staying at a resort in Bhopal and commuting daily to the filming locations.

Set in 2001, the story follows two young brides who get separated during a train journey, prompting a police officer, played by Ravi Kishan, to investigate their disappearance. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, features real-life villagers and locations, adding authenticity to its narrative.

After its theatrical release in March, Laapataa Ladies garnered positive reviews, and its popularity soared when it became available for streaming on Netflix. This film marks Kiran Rao's return to directing after her acclaimed debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: 6 takeaways which will make you rewatch India's official Oscar entry Kiran Rao directorial on Netflix