Laapataa Ladies: Kareena Kapoor says ‘great stories deserve great recognition’ as Kiran Rao directorial gets selected for Oscars 2025

Ever since Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was selected for Oscars 2025, the entire team has been showered with best wishes and congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has also expressed her happiness, stating "great stories deserve great recognition."

Today, on September 24, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared the official post announcing Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as the official entry for Oscars 2025. The post featured Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Sending a major shout-out to the entire team Bebo wrote, "Great stories deserve great recognition (accompanied by a clap emoji) Congratulations @roadyness @aamirkhanproductions So happy for you guysss (accompanied by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji) @pratibha_ranta @nitanshigoelofficial @shrivastavasparsh @ravikishann."

The actress also added Doubtwa song from the movie in the background.

Hours after the official announcement was made, Kiran Rao took to her Instagram handle and shared a gratitude note.

“I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India," a part of her long note read.

Several Bollywood celebs also jumped to the comments section extending their congratulatory messages to the team as they took first step together bringing the Oscar Award home.

Newly married actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped multiple red heart emojis while Munjya star Sharvari penned, “Big big big big congratulations Maam and a tight hug.” Actor-writer Piyush Mishra gave badhai to the team while Karisma Kapoor congratulated them. Karan Johar, Prateik Babbar, Mona Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, and others were also among others reacting to the post.

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan’s Aamir Khan Productions. It has been selected as India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category from the list of 29 films.

