Lara Dutta Bhupathi, daughter Saira poses with ‘man of the hour’ Neeraj Chopra after his Olympics 2024 win; says ‘It was incredible to watch him’

Lara Dutta Bhupathi was recently in Paris to witness the magic of the Olympics 2024 with her entire family. The actress happened to meet India’s achiever Neeraj Chopra during an event hosted in his honor after the athlete clinched a silver medal. Dutta shared several pictures and videos from the event one of which also featured Neeraj’s heartwarming address to the audiences’ post-win.

Neeraj stood on the podium and proudly displayed his silver medal amid cheers and claps. Lara in her following story shared a picture of herself and her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi as they posed with Neeraj sporting bright smiles. Another click featured Lara’s daughter, Saira with Neeraj. While Lara flaunted a red outfit for the occasion, Mahesh stepped out in formal attire.

Lara Dutta captioned all her stories, “The man of the hour!! @neeraj__chopra!! It was incredible to watch him and @arshadnadeem29 compete yesterday!! Champions all round!!” Check out here:-

For the unversed, Neeraj missed out on gold but still gave one of the best throws of 89.45 meters. His four consecutive foul throws largely affected his chances of taking the top spot which fell in the fate of Arshad Nadeem. The Pakistani achiever won the gold with a throw of 92.97 meters and saw a global sea of appreciation coming his way including Neeraj’s mother.

Saroj Devi told ANI, “We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child. All are athletes, all work hard. Nadeem is also good, he plays well, and there is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver there is no difference for us.”

Coming back to Lara Dutta, then the actress will be soon seen in Akshay Kumar-fronted Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie stars an ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh among others.

Billed as one of the biggest movies of 2024, Welcome To The Jungle plans to arrive during the Christmas weekend.

