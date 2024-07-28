Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani performs unmissable Bhangra on ‘Gal Ban Gayee’ with visitors at opening ceremony; WATCH

India has begun on a brilliant note at the recently started Paris Olympics 2024 by achieving its first medal already. The mega sports tournament kickstarted on July 16 alongside the inauguration of India’s pavilion on the sidelines. Named ‘India House’, it is presented by Reliance Foundation, and during its opening ceremony both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were present.

What made the moment even more special was the philanthropist breaking into Bhangra with the visitors at the pavilion and the video is unmissable.

Nita Ambani dances her heart out at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

In a video shared by an Instagrammer, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation was seen shaking a leg on Sulbir’s iconic track Gal Ban Gayee and Deva Shree Ganesha Deva. Nita Ambani was surrounded by guests who were invited to cheer for India and the businesswoman was not at all hesitant to gell well with the locals. After all, it was a celebration for India by the Indians.

Check out the video here:-

Nita Ambani's thoughts on the Paris Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani who is also the sports administrator and IOC member spoke to PTI during the opening of India House at La Villette and assured that India is going to do very well. Mrs Ambani added, “Forty-seven percent of our athletes are girls. All for women's power and all for our young boys and girls, we are rooting and cheering for them.”

The director of Reliance Industries further hoped that India could create history by bringing home double digits of medals. Cheering out loud, Nita Ambani exclaimed that it was high time that the flame that was first lit in Athens must now light the sky in our ancient land Bharat. She added, “The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. Let this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House.”

Nita Ambani recently wrapped up the larger-than-life mega-wedding ceremony of her youngest son Anant Ambani. The business heir married Radhika Merchant in a star-studded affair on July 12 which was followed by a glittery reception on July 14. Rumors of their post-wedding ceremony celebrations in London have also been doing rounds for quite some time now.

