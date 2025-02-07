Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 6 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV and more

This week brings a lineup of thrilling OTT premieres, featuring films like Mrs. and The Mehta Boys, along with series such as Bada Naam Karenge and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. Viewers can immerse themselves in these compelling stories without leaving their homes. Here’s a quick rundown of the latest Hindi releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more.

1. Mrs.

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5 (OTTPlay Premium)

After a prolonged anticipation of two years, Aarti Kadav’s directorial venture Mrs. finally arrives, featuring Sanya Malhotra in the central role. The story follows a woman navigating life after marriage to a successful husband, struggling to assert herself while conforming to societal norms.

A skilled dancer and instructor, she initially suppresses her dreams to fit the mold expected of married women. However, over time, she finds the courage to break away from these constraints and carve out her own destiny. The film also features notable performances by Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, and Kanwaljit Singh.

2. The Mehta Boys

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Boman Irani, known for captivating audiences with his performances, has now ventured into directing with The Mehta Boys. This drama, featuring him alongside Avinash Tiwary, has garnered widespread praise at various film festivals.

Joining the cast is Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry, adding further depth to the ensemble. At its heart, The Mehta Boys explores the journey of Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a Mumbai-based architect balancing his professional aspirations and personal dilemmas, all while grappling with a complicated relationship with his father, Shiv (Boman Irani).

3. Bada Naam Karenge

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Marking his entry into the world of streaming, Sooraj Barjatya presents Bada Naam Karenge, assembling a cast led by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar. Helmed by Palash Vaswani, the series delves into the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, a Gen Z duo striving to chase their ambitions while staying rooted in traditional family values.

Alongside the lead pair, the show boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in key roles.

4. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bollywood and cricket have long shared an unbreakable bond, and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan takes this passion to new heights. The gripping trailer offers a deep dive into the electrifying atmosphere surrounding one of the most intense rivalries in sports history. The trailer opens with the pulsating energy of a packed stadium as the two nations face off.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag acknowledges that these matches are far more than just a game, while Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar reminisces about the overwhelming crowds inside and outside the stadium, eagerly awaiting the historic clash. Cricketing legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shikhar Dhawan reflect on their experiences battling their arch-rivals on the field.

5. Baby John

Release Date: February 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Released in theaters on Christmas 2024, Baby John brings together an ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. The trailer offers a glimpse into the heartwarming relationship between Varun’s John and his daughter while also unveiling glimpses of his past as a police officer. Jackie’s menacing villain makes an appearance, adding to the intrigue.

Rajpal Yadav also plays a significant role, while Salman Khan makes a special cameo. The story follows John, who cherishes a quiet life with his daughter, Khushi, yet carries the burden of his painful past as DCP Satya Verma. Fate presents him with a chance to avenge his family’s tragic fate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

6. Medical Dreams

Release Date: February 4, 2025

OTT Platform: YouTube

The trailer for Medical Dreams offers an insightful glimpse into the lives of three NEET aspirants Shree, Dhwani, and Samarth, each coming from diverse backgrounds yet united by their ambition to enter the medical field. Their journey is shaped by Subrat Sinha, a dedicated biology teacher portrayed by Sharman Joshi, who serves as both a mentor and motivator, guiding them through the intense academic pressure and personal struggles that come with preparing for this crucial exam.

The series delves deep into the emotional and psychological weight of the NEET journey, highlighting the resilience and determination of students striving for a career in medicine. It captures their struggles, sacrifices, and moments of growth, offering a compelling narrative that resonates with countless aspirants.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!