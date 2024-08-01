15 best love triangle Bollywood movies for an enthralling watch

Love triangle Bollywood movies always have a separate fan base because of their captivating storylines and attracting sad or happy endings. Directors have been making movies based on this specific genre for ages and entertainment lovers admire them a lot. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit's Devdas to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani, the list includes several movies from the same genre.

15 best love triangle Bollywood movies to revisit fascinating storylines

1. Devdas

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: JioCinema

Devdas is one of the best love triangle Bollywood movies of all time. This follows the love story between three characters - Paro, Dev, and Chandramukhi. Paro and Dev love each other immensely but Dev's family refuses her marriage proposal of Paro. On the other hand, Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit) falls in love with Dev.

In the story, Devdas' life slides downward after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the lady (Aishwarya) he loves, and he turns to booze and a life of sin to alleviate the pain.

2. Bajirao Mastani

​​​​​​ Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating: 7.2//10

7.2//10 Movie Genre: History, Romance, Drama

History, Romance, Drama Release year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Bajirao Mastani is one of the most iconic love triangle movies. It is the portrayal of the love story between the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is drawn towards Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful warrior princess.

3. Student of the Year

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Director: Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman

Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

Student of the Year follows the journey of two young boys, Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rohan Nanda (Varun Dhawan), as they navigate through the ups and downs of adolescence in their school, St. Teresa's High School, Dehradun.

Their friendship is affected after they compete to win a title and Abhimanyu falls in love with Shanaya (Alia Bhatt), Rohan's girlfriend.

4. Dil To Pagal Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Dil To Pagal Hai, we see Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who is the director of a dance troupe getting attracted to Pooja (Madhuri). Meanwhile, Nisha (Karisma) is secretly in love with Rahul and on the other hand, Pooja is engaged to Ajay. This is one of the most loved films even in recent times because of its gripping storyline.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma (SRK and Kajol) are close friends in college who spend a lot of time together playing basketball, even though Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is put to the test when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji) arrives from London and Rahul gets attracted to her, leading Anjali to feel jealous.

6. Ishqiya

Cast: Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Naseerudding Shah

Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Naseerudding Shah Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Ishqiya is a love triangle where Khalujan and Babban fall in love with their friend's widow Krishna but Krishna uses them to do her bidding for her selfish gain. From characterization to music background, the film captured people's hearts.

7. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: JioCinema

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam tells the story of a newlywed man realizing that his wife is in love with another man. He decides to bring them together. The film received a lot of love for its beautiful portrayal, rich dialogues, and captivating music.

8. Cocktail

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Dimple Kapadia,

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Dimple Kapadia, Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Cocktail is a Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama movie. The film revolves around the life of Meera, a shy and traditional Indian girl who moves to London with her husband Kunal. While at the London airport, she crosses paths with Gautam Kapoor, a flirtatious and womanizing man, who expresses interest in her and asks her out.

9. Silsila

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Raj Bharti, Jagdish Raaj, Manek, Vikas Ad

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Raj Bharti, Jagdish Raaj, Manek, Vikas Ad Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Family

Drama, Romance, Family Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Silsila is a romantic drama that follows Amit sacrificing his love and getting married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancee. However, when fate brings him face to face with his former flame, he decides to give in to his desires.

10. Dhadkan

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Dharmesh Darshan Release year: 2000

2000 Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to watch: YouTube

In Dhadkan, Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) falls in love with Dev (Sunil Shetty), but her family refuses their love since Dev does not come from a good financial and proper social background as per them. On the other hand, Anjali's family has arranged for her to marry Ram (Akshay Kumar), who is rich. After rejecting Ram, Anjali begins to warm to her new husband only for things to turn upside down when Dev comes back into her life.

11. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Release year: 2003

2003 Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

In the film, Naina is a good friend of Rohit. When a joyful Aman moves into her neighborhood, he changes everyone's lives. Although he falls in love with Naina, Aman has a secret that prevents him from marrying her.

12. Barfi!

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Jisshu Sengupta

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Jisshu Sengupta Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Barfi is about a complicated relationship between a deaf and mute person (Ranbir Kapoor), an autistic person (Priyanka Chopra) and a regular person (Ileana D’Cruz). The movie also focuses on Autism which refers to the conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

13. Ishq Vishk

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala

Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala Director: Ken Ghosh

Ken Ghosh IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Ishq Vishk is one of the most acclaimed films. In the film, Rajiv lies to Payal about being in love with her to gain popularity in college and get a girlfriend. However, after he tries to molest her and she leaves, Rajiv pursues another woman.

14. Rangeela

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff

Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release year: 1995

1995 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

In Rangeela, we see Urmila Matondkar who plays an aspiring actress in a dilemma between her street Romeo best friend Aamir, and a big movie star Jackie Shroff. The movie is also famous for its musical hits.

15. Taal

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the film, Mansi becomes popular with Vikrant's help after her ex-boyfriend's family insults her and her father. When her ex-lover apologizes and tries to win her back, problems arise.

Let us know which love triangle Bollywood movie is your favorite in the comment section!

