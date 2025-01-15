Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor and Farah Khan vibe to title track together, don't miss Boney Kapoor’s special cameo; WATCH

Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her much-awaited big screen debut in the film Loveyapa, where she stars opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film’s first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, featuring the lead duo, was recently launched. In addition, Khushi and Farah Khan have shared a funny Instagram reel set to the catchy track, which also features a special cameo by her father, Boney Kapoor.

On January 15, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video with filmmaker Farah Khan. In the reel, the Archies actress wore a white shirt, while Khan sported a peach t-shirt. The duo performed the hookstep of the new song Loveyapa Ho Gaya.

Khushi’s father, Boney Kapoor, made two appearances in the video, singing the alaap, which had both of them laughing uncontrollably. Khushi captioned the post, "LoveyapaPA with @farahkhankunder."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section. One wrote, "He’s enjoying it truly." Someone wrote, "All the best for your movie." One person wrote, "@boney.kapoor stealing the show as always."

The song Loveyapa Ho Gaya features vocals by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music composed by White Noise Collectives and lyrics written by SOM. The track explores the relationship struggles between the characters played by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

According to a report by Filmibeat, Khushi Kapoor’s monologue in Loveyapa, alongside Junaid Khan, is expected to be one of the film’s standout moments. Insiders suggest that this pivotal scene will highlight her acting skills, describing it as a raw and emotional portrayal of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The anticipation for the upcoming rom-com Loveyapa is already growing. The film's first track was released recently, followed by its trailer.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine's Week.

