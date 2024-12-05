Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS he is finally set to reunite with Satya director Ram Gopal Varma; says ‘The good news is that...'

Manoj Bajpayee has gained fame for effortlessly portraying versatile roles in his films, and fans are always eager to know what role he may play next. Recently, the actor revealed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who gave him his memorable film Satya, which brought him to the spotlight in the film industry.

A new news report by Indian Express reported that Manoj Bajpayee shared the good news at Idea Exchange. The actor revealed that Ram Gopal Varma will do his project with him, and they are trying to coordinate dates to allocate for it. He said, "The good news is that he is going to make his next with me. We are trying to find some time and figure out dates."

Sharing an update on the filmmaker's present status, Bajpayee explained that Varma was on a long break and relaxing during his recent hiatus. The actor playfully mentioned that they all envied the filmmaker, referring to his relaxing time.

The Veer Zaara actor first collaborated with RGV for the iconic 1998 crime thriller Satya. In the film, his exceptional role as Bhiku Mhatre became a household name. It also gave a boost to Bajpayee's career and acted as a stepping stone for the actor to strengthen his position as one of the best in the industry. Later, they also worked together on Kaun, Shool, Road, and Sarkar 3.

When the actor was asked if he would have approached his iconic chapter of Bhiku Mhatre distinctly now after Satya completed 26 years, he said, "Craft-wise, maybe." However, he also acknowledged that his character required a certain amount of energy, which he was able to give at that time. But he can't do it now.

Bajpayee explained, "I had a different kind of energy; I don't have it now. My bones are cracking now most of the time. I am always very careful while jumping around. Every age has its own beauty."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Despatch, which will stream on ZEE5 from December 13, 2024. It will also star Arrchita Agarwaal and Shahana Goswami.

