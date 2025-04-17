Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for key action sequences as Shivani Shivaji Roy and we’re already seated

After two successful outings, Yash Raj Films announced the third part of the Mardaani franchise, titled Mardaani 3, last year in December. The crime thriller will feature the actress reprising her role as fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the latest updates, it has been revealed that the actress has already started shooting for the film.

A recent report by Mid-day revealed that Rani Mukerji had started shooting for Mardaani 3 last month on March 26, 2025, at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. The report suggests that the unit spent a week at the location and shot for several sequences with the actress.

It has further been revealed that the shoot of the film shifted to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri this week. Some of the fight sequences of the cop-drama film are scheduled to be shot there. “Abhiraj has lined up some pivotal action scenes for this leg. The portions being shot now are critical to the narrative," a source close to the development informed the publication.

While Mardaani and Mardaani 2 dealt with pivotal subjects of human trafficking and sexual assault, respectively, the third part of the franchise is expected to hit close to home. Meanwhile, the makers are yet tight-lipped about the actor playing the antagonist.

Last year in December, on the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, the makers officially announced the third part of the film with a poster. "The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026," the caption read. It was also revealed in the poster that the film would be produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

In an official statement released at the time of announcement, Rani had expressed her excitement and happiness about starting the shoot for the film in April 2025. She stated that it is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only brought her love.



“I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe,” she further added.

