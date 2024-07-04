Mirzapur 3: A quick RECAP of what happened previously in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer before you watch new season

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the series Mirzapur

Mirzapur is one of the earliest and most popular Hindi OTT shows. After two immensely successful seasons, the makers are finally ready to release its much anticipated third season on July 5 and fans can't contain excitement.

But before season 3 starts streaming, let's have a look at the key highlights of the first two seasons.

What happened in Mirzapur season 1?

Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) runs an illegal business of dr**s and weapons while pretending to be a carpet exporter in Mirzapur. His son Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) wants to take over his power but is not worthy of it. One day, he arrives at a wedding uninvited and ends up killing the groom by mistake. The groom's family requests advocate Ramakant Pandit to handle their case and he accepts it.

When Munna comes to know about it he reaches Ramakant's house and threatens him. Ramakant's elder son Guddu (Ali Fazal) is a fan of Munna but doesn't take the insult of his family kindly and beats him badly along with his younger brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Meanwhile, Kaleen is impressed by Guddu and Bablu's bravery and offers them a job and they have no other option but to accept it. While Munna is not happy with his father's action, Guddu and Bablu help them get rid of the legal case.

Advertisement

As Guddu and Bablu help Kaleen fight back against his enemies, he starts trusting them more. For Munna, this is not the only bad news because Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), a girl whom he likes is also in love with Guddu. Meanwhile, Munna's actions keep on creating trouble for Kaleen's goodwill and his political ambitions. Bablu encourages his love interest Golu (Shweta Tripathi) to stand against Munna in college elections and to bring him down.

Seeing Golu creating trouble for him, Munna hits back but faces resistance from Guddu and Bablu. Moreover, when Guddu tells him that Golu is the sister of Sweety who is his girlfriend, it comes as earth-shattering news for him. When Kaleen slaps Munna while standing up for Guddu and Bablu, it irks him further. Munna decides to kill his father with his friend's help but his plan fails miserably and he is forced to kill his friend.

Advertisement

Kaleen's father Satyanand (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) warns him against Guddu and Bablu. Even he starts feeling the same after an argument with Guddu. Babuji also comes to know about Kaleen's 'unsatisfied in bed' wife Beena (Rasika Dugal)'s affair with an employee. He gets intimate with Beena and impregnates her.

Guddu marries Sweety and she gets pregnant. Meanwhile, Kaleen asks Munna to kill Guddu and Bablu. Munna who was desperately looking for this opportunity reaches the wedding of Guddu and Bablu's sister Dimpy's friend. A happy atmosphere soon becomes tragic when Munna kills pregnant Sweety and Bablu, and injures Guddu too.

What happened in Mirzapur season 2?

Guddu along with Golu and Dimpy escapes from the marriage and decides to take revenge. Golu also joins him. Munna thinks Guddu is dead and starts preparing to take over Mirzapur while another enemy, Sharad, gets ready to hit back. Golu and Sweety's father who works for Kaleen is also angry over Munna. However, Kaleen asks him to forget about Sweety and to look for the whereabouts of Golu.

Advertisement

Munna thinks he's got the enemy in his fist while being unaware of his true intentions. Kaleen gets a warning from his political associates to decrease the violence. Guddu moves toward recovery and Golu learns how to use a gun. Kaleen and Munna realize that Guddu is alive when their plan to kill a man named Lala fails thanks to Guddu and Golu.

Munna expands Kaleen's business with Sharad's help and also helps him politically by getting close to CM's widow daughter Madhuri. Sharad continues to gain Kaleen and Munna's trust and meanwhile, Munna and Guddu along with their goons get into a fight but leave without anyone getting killed. Guddu grows closer to another woman which Golu doesn't like. Beena helps Golu and Guddu against Kaleen and Munna.

Sharad introduces Munna with Bharat and Shatrughan (double role of Vijay Varma) and together they expand their weapon business. Kaleen gets more focused on politics and Beena informs Guddu and Golu that it's the right time to attack him. Munna gets married to Madhuri which gives desired political benefit to Kaleen. Guddu also strengthens his political ties. When CM gets killed, Guddu tries to take advantage of it but Kaleen also has a plan. However, Kaleen gets a shock of his life when Madhuri nominates herself as the next CM instead of him.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent Ram Sharan Maurya wants to kill Guddu. Beena kills Babuji. Munna and Kaleen argue over ruling Mirzapur. Beena manages to further intensify their rift and Munna decides to do a final attack on his father. Shatrughan dies following a fight with Bharat.

Munna and Kaleen reconcile but Guddu and Golu attack them. While Munna is killed, Sharad rescues Kaleen. Guddu sits on the Mirzapur's ruling chair and remembers his brother Bablu.

Mirzapur 3 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3 screening: Parents-to-be Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrive together; Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal and others join