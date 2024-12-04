Mirzapur The Film: Ali Fazal opens up on series taking Peaky Blinders route; reveals movie will have 'some dead people walking'

The buzz around the much-loved TV series, Mirzapur being made into a film hasn’t stopped ever since the announcement was made. Those who binge-watched the show are eager to watch the action-thriller on the big screen. Recently, Ali Fazal opened up about his upcoming project and stated it might go the Peaky Blinders route. He also admitted that there would be ‘some dead people walking’.

Ali Fazal played a key role in the popular TV series, Mirzapur. Ever since Mirzapur The Film made headlines, people have been wanting to hear more about its plot and storyline. Well, just like his admirers, Ali is also excited about its big screen debut. During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, he stated that the team is ‘going at the back of the table’ with the original cast that featured in the show.

Spilling more about the plot, he revealed that they will supposedly be going back in time. “It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking,” he stated adding that the British period crime drama television series, Peaky Blinders also did that as it wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move.

Without leaking any more details about his upcoming project, the actor divulged to know more, the audience will have to flock to theatres as they will be bringing it to cinemas. To jog your memory, Ali played Guddu Pandit in the web series Mirzapur.

Advertisement

Back in 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the show becoming a film in the near future. A source close to the development informed us, “The conversation to make Mirzapur into a film has recently begun among the makers, and are developing an idea that would entertain the audience. Once that is locked, they will get into the logistics. However, it is certain that they do want to present Mirzapur as a movie as well.”

According to reports, Mirzapur The Film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment. Moreover, it is expected to hit cinemas in 2026.

For more updates on the upcoming movie, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal reveals losing out on ‘lot of work’ due to THIS reason, shares questioning violent scenes in Mirzapur: ‘I just couldn’t redeem myself’