EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Mirzapur to be made into a film; Details Inside

After the success of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Prime Video backed Mirzapur 1 and 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part of the franchise, which will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. The first season was unveiled in November 2018, and had immediately grabbed eyeballs. They followed it up with season two which released in the latter half of 2020, and the makers are now gearing up for Mirzapur 3 which has been completely shot, and is presently in the post-production stage. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on this much loved series. We have heard that in the near future, Excel and Prime have plans to present Mirzapur as a film too.

“The world of Mirzapur has fascinated the audience, and there is a lot of scope in terms of characters and parallel plots to be developed into other content formats besides the existing web series structure. The conversation to make Mirzapur into a film has recently begun among the makers, and are developing an idea that would entertain the audience. Once that is locked, they will get into the logistics. However, it is certain that they do want to present Mirzapur as a movie as well,” informs a source close to the development.

The cast of Mirzapur

Mirzapur 1 and 2 was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among many others. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tripathi had said that Mirzapur 3 will be the biggest BHAUKAAL that the audience will ever see, and they had a lot of fun shooting for it. She had added that the cast and crew of Mirzapur have become a family, and they make it a point to meet each other once in two weeks.

We reached out to the representatives of Prime Video India for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

