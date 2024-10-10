Mukesh Ambani mourns demise of ‘dear friend’ Ratan Tata, pens heartbreaking note: ‘You will always remain in my heart’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

After Ratan Tata passed away, Mukesh Ambani released a heartfelt statement on behalf of Reliance Industries. He called it a significant loss to the Tata Group and expressed how he had lost a dear friend. Ambani also shared how the former chairman of Tata Group often inspired him through their interactions. He and his wife, Nita Ambani, extended their condolences to the Tata family and Tata Group.

Ratan Tata was one of the greatest businessmen and philanthropists in the world. As the former chairman of Tata Group, he was one of the most respected figures in India. He passed away on October 9, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital, and Mukesh Ambani was one of the first individuals to visit the hospital.

The Chairman of Reliance Industries shared a great bond with Ratan Tata and penned a heartfelt note in his memory. He expressed that Ratan Tata’s passing is a significant loss not just to the Tata Group but to the entire country.

Reflecting on his relationship with the philanthropist, he said, "At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energized and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied."

Mukesh Ambani admired Ratan Tata as a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, dedicated to improving society. He praised how Tata’s leadership grew the Tata Group over 70 times since he assumed the role of Chairman in 1991, transforming the House of Tata into a global enterprise.

He concluded his note by extending heartfelt condolences from Reliance and his wife, Nita Ambani, to the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. He added that Ratan Tata will always hold a special place in his heart.

