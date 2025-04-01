In December 2025, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announced their first ever collaboration on the Sameer Vidhwans-directed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in association with Namah Pictures. Soon after, Ananya Panday was announced as the female lead of this romantic comedy, slated to hit the big screen during the Valentines Day 2026 weekend. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are joining hands yet again on a one of its kind high-concept comedy franchise.

A source close to the development informs that the film is being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey fame), and will be produced by Karan Johar with Mahaveer Jain. “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan has loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script which has potential to resonate with every section of cinema going audience,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the yet untitled film will be a big-scale comic caper, with high-concept elements in the screenplay. “It’s a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in September 2025,” the source added. We hear that the makers are aiming to release the film in the second half of 2026, marking the second Kartik release of the year.

The young star has his bag filled with exciting projects, ranging from the Anurag Basu directed Aashiqui 3 slated for Diwali 2025 release, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Valentines Day 2026 and finally the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba-directed high concept comedy franchise. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

