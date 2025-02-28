WATCH: Nadaaniyan actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor work out together ahead of release; their cute banter is unmissable

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie Nadaaniyan is set to premiere in March 2025. The duo has been busy promoting the romantic comedy over the past few days. Ahead of the film's release, Ibrahim and Khushi worked out together, and their cute banter in the video was absolutely unmissable.

Today, February 28, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video with her co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the clip, the duo was seen exercising together. As they were tagging each other, Khushi playfully hit Ibrahim's face. Them trying to high-five each other while doing crunches was very funny.

Khushi captioned the video, "6 Days to go (zany face emoji) @iakpataudi," as she counted down to the release of their movie Nadaaniyan. The film's romantic song Ishq Mein was used in the background of the video.

Watch Ibrahim and Khushi's workout video here!

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a fun reel on the song Ishq Mein. The latter was lip-syncing the track, and Khushi assumed that it was for her. However, as she went to hug him, he ignored her and picked up her pet dog, Mochi. The caption of the post read, “When ishq takes a ‘paws.’” Have a look!

Ishq Mein has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar have lent their vocals. The love song features sweet scenes between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, showcasing their chemistry.

The official synopsis of Nadaaniyan is available on its streaming platform. It stated, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Alongside the lead pair, the cast of Nadaaniyan includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film is a Dharmatic Entertainment production. Shauna Gautam is making her directorial debut with the movie. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Nadaaniyan is scheduled to release on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.