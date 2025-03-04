Nadaaniyan title track OUT: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sweet charm and Khushi Kapoor’s aura is unmatchable; romantic song is sure to rule your playlist

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan is just days away from its release. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the upcoming rom-com has everyone’s attention, especially because it will introduce Saif Ali Khan’s son to the industry. On the other hand, intensifying excitement all the more, the makers have finally released the title track of the film.

On March 4, the makers of Nadaaniyan dropped the title track of the upcoming romantic comedy film led by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Clocking at 2: 30 minutes, the feel-good track is sung by Varun Jain, Jonita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar. The talented musical duo Sachin-Jigar has given the music to the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written it.

The catchy and upbeat romantic track captures the beautiful chemistry between both the lead actors. It also beautifully captures the essence of young relationships. "The track that matches all your nadaan feels is here. #NadaaniyanTitleSong out now," read the caption on the post shared by the entire team on Instagram.

Soon after the song was released, internet users flooded the comments section reacting to the "beautiful track." Several users also praised the lead cast as one fan wrote, "Ibrahim has that natural star vibe" and another fan stated, "obsessed with this beautiful song." A third fan expressed excitement stating, "Can't wait to see them shine!!!!" and another sighed, "Aahh young love something so special about it."

The upcoming rom-com Nadaaniyan is a young love story set against the lives of a college-going couple. It narrates the love story between Ibrahim and Khushi’s characters, Arjun and Pia respectively, but an expected twist occurs when it is revealed that they were just pretending to be a couple.

The songs are already ruling the internet, whereas promising trailer and posters are also catching everyone’s attention.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, March 7.

Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan.