Nadaaniyan Trailer OUT: 3 reasons that will sky-rocket your excitement for Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Netflix rom-com

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan’s trailer is finally out! The upcoming rom-com has been generating immense buzz on the internet for quite some time now. Meanwhile, ahead of its release, the makers have heightened the excitement by dropping the trailer. Here are some reasons that will further elevate your anticipation for the film.

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s promising debut

Carrying forward the family legacy, Ibrahim Ali Khan is stepping into the world of acting. The 2-minute, 10-second trailer captures multiple moments that showcase the debutant’s thorough preparation for the role of Arjun Mehta. Needless to say, for the millennial generation, he is set to evoke nostalgia for his father, Saif Ali Khan’s "chocolate boy" era.

2. A promising storyline in fresh modern-day setting

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyaan explores the story of Pia, a South Delhi girl determined to have a perfect love story. Meanwhile, Arjun, a middle-class overachiever, is focused on achieving his goal of becoming the debate team captain. Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement—posing as her boyfriend to create the illusion of a perfect romance.

Little do they expect that in a no-strings-attached situation, real feelings will emerge, leading to misunderstandings. This promising story is perfectly complemented by infectious music that is sure to resonate with the audience.

3. 90s actors taking on parental roles

Suniel Shetty-Mahima Chaudhary and Dia Mirza-Jugal Hansraj’s fresh pairing is enough to keep us intrigued. This film is sure to remind us how quickly time flies, as these beloved '90s stars now take on parental roles, adding a nostalgic charm to the story.

Speaking about her experience directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam shared in an official statement: “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love.”

She further described her collaboration with Karan Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment as a dream come true. She expressed gratitude for the invaluable support she received while working on the film, and mentioned that working with an amazing cast—especially Ibrahim in his debut role—was an absolute joy for her.

Nadaaniyan is set to stream on Netflix from March 7, 2025.