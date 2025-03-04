Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol remembers getting a vertigo attack ahead of show’s release; here’s what happened next

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the release of his crime-thriller show, Aashram Season 3 which was released last week. Directed by Prakash Jha, Deol’s negative character of Baba Nirala has turned out to be an iconic one, but most recently the Animal actor remembered getting a vertigo attack ahead of the show's release.

During a recent conversation with Filmfare, Bobby Deol was asked if he still gets jitters when he has a new release. In response to this, the actor shared, "It was the first time I was playing an antagonist, and definitely, I was nervous like I remember the day I was promoting, I got a vertigo attack because I have vertigo issues and I guess there was a lot of... I was nervous, scared as to how people will take me playing a character like this."

He further explained his point, noting how people around an actor often brainwash them, and it is the weakest part of an actor. He mentioned that when one is brainwashed, they don't believe in what they're capable of and want to do. It is when they end up choosing things that are like an easy way out for them. However, the actor believed that playing Baba Nirala was not an easy way out for him.

According to him, it was like starting his career again and choosing something which he hadn’t done in the past. He mentioned he was nervous because in the case of a film, one watches the film earlier but in the case of a show, he was watching it with the audience when everyone in India was watching it.

He shared that he didn’t even inform his parents about doing Aashram, noting they also influence one’s choice, considering people’s perception of such bold characters. However, Deol emphasized that an actor is someone who plays a character that he is not, but a character that exists in the world.

On a concluding note, Deol expressed his happiness about receiving love from his mother’s friends also who were eagerly waiting for the new season. He stated once the new season was announced, they were quite excited about it.

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram is currently streaming on MX Player.