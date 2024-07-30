9 best Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movies that’ll 'Welcome' you with wholesome entertainment

Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movies never feel old, no matter how many times you watch them. Their movies maintain a good amount of comic relief, drama, and more. From Welcome to Hera Pheri, these multi-talented actors did superhit movies together.

In case you are wondering what to watch this weekend, check out this curated list of Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movies that are a must-watch!

9 best Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movies that are pure entertainers

1. Welcome

Cast: Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan

Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Release year: 2007

2007 Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

In Welcome movie, we see two thugs meet Rajiv, who belongs to a respectable family. They want to fix their sister's wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle refuses the match, a series of hilarious situations occur. This is one of the best Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movies of all time. The film was received well by the audience.

2. Golmaal Again

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade

Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade IMDB Rating: 5/10

5/10 Release year: 2017

2017 Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Rohit Shetty's directorial follows five orphan men who return to the orphanage they grew up in to attend their mentor's funeral. However, they meet the ghost of their childhood friend, Khushi, and help her attain salvation. The film was produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures, Mangal Murti Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

3. Phir Hera Pheri

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, Nana Patekar

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, Nana Patekar Director: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Phir Hera Pheri, a twist of fate changes the lives of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao when they get cheated by a fraudster. They must now find another way to repay the loan taken from a dreaded gangster in Phir Hera Pheri.

4. Welcome Back

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Ankita Shrivastava

Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Ankita Shrivastava IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Release year: 2015

2015 Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5

In Welcome Back, we see Majnu and Uday Shetty quit their crime life when they struggle to find a suitable groom for their sister. Meanwhile, the duo also tries to woo Chandani, their newfound love interest.

5. Krantiveer

Cast: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Mehul Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, Paresh Rawal

Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Mehul Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, Paresh Rawal IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Release year: 1994

1994 Director: Mehul Kumar

Mehul Kumar Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

In Krantiveer, Nana Patekar played the role of Pratap Narayan Tilak. Rejected by his parents at a young age, the man ends up in a small village controlled by underworld dons and some very powerful politicians. Lazy, alcoholic, and unemployed, he is influenced by a journalist living with a positive mission.

6. Hattrick

Cast: Nana Patekar, Kunal Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Danny Denzonpa, Paresh Rawal

Nana Patekar, Kunal Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Danny Denzonpa, Paresh Rawal IMDB Rating: 4.3

4.3 Release year: 2007

2007 Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Genre: Sport, Comedy

Sport, Comedy Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hattrick is a sports-comedy drama directed by Milan Luthria. In the movie, Nana Patekar plays the character of a doctor who has terrible bedside manners. The plot revolves around cricket. Saby is a great cricket fan, and Kashmira doesn't care much about sports. Saby watches every India match with indomitable zeal. But Kashmira remains lonely and irrational, and she gradually feels abandoned and unloved.

7. Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Om Puri, Asrani

Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Om Puri, Asrani IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Release year: 2012

2012 Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Priyadarshan, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal is a comedy-drama in which Nana Patekar aced the role of Sam. Even though the movie received mixed responses, Patekar and Paresh Rawal's (Peter Gonzalves) performances rose above all.

In the movie, we see that Jhonny (Shreyas Talpade) is often fooled by villagers as he is good at nothing. He is in love with Maria (Nyra Banerjee) but is often targeted by her brothers. Then Sam makes his appearance, who will be like a Samaritan to Jhonny's family.

8. Aanch

Cast: Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Jhulka, Suchindra Bali, Nirmal Pandey, Poonam Jhawer

Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Jhulka, Suchindra Bali, Nirmal Pandey, Poonam Jhawer IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Release year: 2003

2003 Director: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to watch: YouTube

In Aanch, Diwaker and Vidya reluctantly get married without knowing each other. Matters become complicated when they are forced to run because of a gunfight in their village before they see each other.

9. Ghulam-E-Musthafa

Cast: Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Ravi Behl, Ashwin Kaushal

Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Ravi Behl, Ashwin Kaushal IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Release year: 1997

1997 Director: Partho Ghosh

Partho Ghosh Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Musthafa (Nana Patekar) is a contract killer. After his wife, Kavita, is accidentally murdered by his enemies, he wants to get out of the world of crime. However, no matter how hard he tries, his past soon catches up with him.

Let us know in the comments which Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal movie is your favorite!

