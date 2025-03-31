Neha Kakkar shares cryptic note after Melbourne concert organizers blame her for heavy losses: ‘She’s blessed because…’

Singer Neha Kakkar is grabbing headlines recently but not for the right reasons. She reportedly arrived three hours late to her concert in Melbourne and was heavily criticized by audiences. In response, she claimed that the event organizers had disappeared with her payment. Shortly after, the organizers fired back, blaming her for a staggering loss of Rs 4.52 crore. Amid the controversy, the singer took to Instagram, sharing a cryptic message about divine protection and blessings, hinting at her resilience through the turmoil.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 30, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared two stunning photos of herself dressed in a graceful pink salwar suit. Seated near the mandir in her home, she radiated devotion and positivity. Along with the pictures, she conveyed her faith and festive spirit and wrote, “She’s Blessed Because There’s always Maa Goddess behind her!! Happy Navratri Everyone!"

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared her post, support poured in from fans and loved ones. Dhanashree Verma reacted with a heart emoji, while her brother Tony Kakkar commented, “Jai Mata Di” along with heart and folded hands emojis. Her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, also expressed his love with heart emojis.

Fans filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One admirer wrote, “Aww.. your smile!! God, take care of this smile.” Another commented, “My pretty and brave girl, Jai Mata Di.” A user expressed, “Mata Rani blessed you, Nehu.” Someone else chimed in, “Hey God, take care of this smile.” Another remarked, “This smile can't be fake.” While one person hoped for her well-being, saying, “No nazar plzzz.”

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne concert deepens as organizers, Beat Production, blame her for a Rs 4.53 crore loss and accuse her of unpaid dues. They claim her unprofessional behavior led to their ban from Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and blacklisting from Crown Towers in Sydney and Melbourne over smoking violations.

In a Facebook Live, the organizers denied her claims of mismanagement, sharing a video of her airport arrival and sharing they provided all necessary amenities. Frustrated, they stated, "She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board."

Earlier, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and alleged that she performed in Melbourne for free, saying the organizers vanished with her payment and left her team without food or lodging. Despite this, she said she went on stage for her fans.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar arrived three hours late for her Melbourne concert and reportedly performed for just an hour. The moment she stepped on stage, she broke down in tears and apologized to the audience for the delay. However, concertgoers criticized her for the long wait.