Rohanpreet Singh CLARIFIES about Neha Kakkar and his divorce reports; Rubbishes them as ‘baseless rumors’

In the Indian music industry, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are admired by everyone for their relationship. The couple have never shied away from showing their love for each other and creating special moments even on shows. However, despite being so love-dovey, the netizens seem to think that not everything is fine in their marital life. In a recent interview, Rohanpreet dismissed the divorce rumors.

Talking to ETimes TV, Rohanpreet Singh shared that the rumors do not affect them or their relationship. In his words, "We are mentally touchwood so prepared that all these rumours which are obviously untrue don't affect us or our bond. Joh sach he nahi hai Woh kaise aap apne relationship par haavi hone de sakte ho. I don’t think anybody should mind such baseless rumours. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna.”

The singer further added that if the people are happy talking about his and Neha's relationship, then they should continue doing so. Stating that it’s all about how they deal with such things, he shared, “There’s happiness and sadness both in life, you have to choose wisely what you want. If you choose sadness, then obviously you will always be hurt. We should just go towards happiness and there will be no need to worry."

For the unversed, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in Delhi at Gurudwara in the presence of family and friends. This was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. The two fell in love on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyah. Since their wedding, they have been by each other’s side for all festivals and special occasions and often indulge in PDA.

Talking about what gave rise to the divorce rumors, it was Neha Kakkar's birthday posts of this year when netizens noticed her husband was missing from the photos. The latter who never fails to wish her also didn't upload nay wish on social media.

