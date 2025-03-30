Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert organizers hit back after her ‘performed for free’ claim; 'It was a mistake...'

Singer Neha Kakkar recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after facing backlash for arriving three hours late to a Melbourne concert. Following the flak, the singer defended herself, saying she performed for free at the show as the event organizers ran away with her payment.

However, days later, the organizers, Beat Production, hit back with their side of the story, holding Kakkar responsible for a massive financial loss—Rs 4.53 crore to be exact. The company even stated that she owed them money.

Beat Production shared a detailed expense breakdown of Neha’s Sydney and Melbourne concerts, claiming that her alleged “unprofessionalism” resulted in their ban from Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena. Additionally, they claimed to have been blacklisted by Crown Towers in both Sydney and Melbourne due to smoking violations in the artist’s room, which is strictly prohibited in Australia.

During a Facebook Live session on March 28, the organizers denounced Neha’s accusations of poor management. They stated that, contrary to her claims of not receiving food, water, or lodging accommodations, all necessary provisions were made for her and her team. To support their argument, they shared a video showing the singer arriving at the airport and being received by the organizers before being escorted to a car, with multiple vehicles arranged for her service.

“The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board,” they said.

Kakkar, on the other hand, shared via Instagram, “Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organizers ran away with my money and others’ too. My band was not even given food, a hotel, or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest because my fans were waiting for hours.”

The fiasco began with Neha reportedly performing for just an hour in Melbourne. During the event, she broke down on stage, apologizing to fans for the delay. However, her emotional moment did not sit right with many concertgoers, who dismissed it as “drama.”

With both sides presenting conflicting stories, the dispute between Neha Kakkar and Beat Production continues to snowball, leaving fans divided over whom to believe.