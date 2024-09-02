7 movies on Netflix that’ll help you combat Monday blues

Mondays can be tough, but a good movie can be just the right antidote you need to shake off the blues. Here are seven Netflix movies that offer the right mix of entertainment, emotion, and inspiration to brighten your day. We are sure that our personalized recommendation list will surely help you a bit this moody Monday.

7 movies on Netflix to beat Monday blues

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

- IMDb Rating: 8.2

- Release Year: 2011

- Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows the story of three childhood friends who take a road trip to Spain to rediscover themselves and their bonds. Each character in the film brings a unique flavor to the story, from Hrithik Roshan's workaholic Arjun to Farhan Akhtar's free-spirited Imran and Abhay Deol's sensible Kabir.

The chemistry between the trio is unbeatable making their adventures—from skydiving to deep-sea diving— extremely exciting. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a slice-of-life film that helps cinema lovers seize the day and surely makes it a perfect pick for a Monday.

2. Mimi

- Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar

- IMDb Rating: 7.8

- Release Year: 2021

- Genre: Comedy Drama

Mimi is a heartwarming story about surrogacy, motherhood, and the unexpected twists life can take. Kriti Sanon plays the central character who is a small-town dancer with big dreams of becoming a Bollywood star. When she agrees to be a surrogate mother for an American couple, her life turns upside down.

Pankaj Tripathi in this film plays the role of a taxi driver who supports Mimi with the right amount of humor. Mimi as a film is a perfect package of laughter and tears that makes it an ideal movie to shake off those Monday blues and reminds you of the strength found during some troublesome days.

3. Laapataa Ladies

- Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

- IMDb Rating: 8.4

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Comedy, Drama

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama centered around two women who mistakenly get exchanged on a train journey. This Kiran Rao directorial shines through its witty dialogue and situational comedy and is a refreshing watch that offers light-hearted entertainment. If you love rural drama and out-of-box narratives, this might easily help you get rid of Monday’s stress.

4. Pagglait

- Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Raghubir Yadav

- IMDb Rating: 6.9

- Release Year: 2021

- Genre: Comedy, Drama

Pagglait tells the story of Sandhya, a young widow who struggles to mourn her husband's death, as she never felt a deep connection with him. Set against the backdrop of a traditional Indian household, the film explores how she comes to terms with her loss and, more importantly, with herself. The supporting cast, including Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chaddha, just flavors the film well.

Coupled with songs like Dil Udd Ja Re, Pagglait is a light-hearted take on life and is a great choice for brightening up your dull Monday.

5. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

- Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh

- IMDb Rating: 7.3

- Release Year: 2023

- Genre: Thriller, Drama

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a story inspired by true events, where an Indian mother battles the Norwegian government to regain custody of her children. Rani Mukerji delivers a powerful performance in this movie. One of the most memorable scenes is when Mrs. Chatterjee passionately defends her right to raise her children in her own cultural tradition during the courtroom session.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a soul-stirring film that, despite its serious subject matter, offers a sense of hope and empowerment.

6. Margarita With A Straw

- Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Revathi, Sayani Gupta

- IMDb Rating: 7.2

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Drama, Romance

Margarita With A Straw is an emotionally rich film about a young woman with cerebral palsy who is on a journey of self-discovery and bisexuality. The film warmly explores themes of love, acceptance, and the quest for individuality. The chemistry between Koechlin and Sayani Gupta, who plays her love interest, Khanum, is heartwarming. This movie is perfect for a Monday as it will inspire you to embrace life’s challenges with utmost grace.

7. Amar Singh Chamkila

- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

- IMDb Rating: 7.8

- Release Year: 2024

- Genre: Biography, Musical

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama based on the life of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was known for his controversial and bold songs. The movie is another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece with both the leads giving the best of their career’s performance. Watch out for this one for a sea of emotions and songs that will make you get your Monday blues out in a jiffy.

Whether you're looking for inspiration, a good laugh, or a heartfelt story, these seven movies on Netflix will surely help you beat the Monday blues and start your week on a positive note.

