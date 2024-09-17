5 Netflix movies with open endings that will have you scribbling your thoughts

Sometimes a movie doesn’t tie everything up with a neat little bow. Instead, it leaves audiences with lingering questions, an open-ended conclusion that invites discussion. Below are five Hindi films available on Netflix that leave viewers pondering with their unresolved endings. Each film is filled with intriguing plots and complex character dynamics, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

5 Netflix movies with open endings that are mind-boggling

1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Family, Romance

Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around the affluent Mehra family who take on a cruise to celebrate their parents' wedding anniversary. It showcases the strained relationship between the parents, Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam (Shefali Shah), and the individual struggles of their children, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh).

In the final moments, Kabir jumps off the ship to escape a forced engagement, and the family unites to rescue him. The ending hints at a potential reconciliation for the Mehras, but it’s unclear if they will truly address their underlying issues or revert to their old ways, leaving the audience to wonder about their future.

2. Dev. D

Cast: Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Romance

A modern-day adaptation of the classic novel Devdas, Dev D takes a bold, gritty approach to the story. Dev (Abhay Deol) is a self-destructive, heartbroken young man who drowns himself in alcohol and drugs after losing his childhood love, Paro (Mahie Gill). As he spirals into addiction, he crosses paths with Chanda (Kalki Koechlin), a prostitute with a troubled past.

Dev D is praised for its raw, unfiltered portrayal of modern relationships. The film’s soundtrack, with songs like Emosanal Attyachar, complements well. The movie concludes with Dev and Chanda seemingly finding solace in each other, but their future remains uncertain. The film ends without a definite resolution to their relationship, leaving the audience to wonder whether Dev can truly change and whether their love story will succeed.

3. Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Talaash follows Inspector Surjan Shekhawat (Aamir Khan), who is investigating a high-profile accident while struggling with the emotional aftermath of his son’s death. As the investigation progresses, he encounters Rosie (Kareena Kapoor), a mysterious woman with ties to the case. The film skillfully balances its thriller elements with an emotional core, making it more than just a mystery.

While the mystery of the accident is solved, the supernatural twist raises more questions than it answers. Rosie’s true nature and her connection to Surjan remain ambiguous, leaving the audience to interpret the paranormal elements and what they mean for the characters' futures.

4. Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) is a timid, introverted man who works a monotonous job and lacks confidence. His life takes a dramatic turn when he starts receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be him, offering advice that drastically improves his life. However, as Karthik becomes more successful, the calls turn sinister, and his mental state begins to resolve.

The psychological thriller ends on a cryptic note, with the mystery of the calls unresolved. Was it all in Karthik’s mind, or was there something more to the story? The audience is left to question the reality of the events that transpired.

5. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi

PK tells the story of an alien (Aamir Khan) who arrives on Earth and embarks on a quest to understand human behavior, particularly the concept of religion. Along the way, he befriends Jaggu (Anushka Sharma), a journalist, and together they explore the hypocrisies and contradictions within various religious systems. The film balances humor with social commentary, raising questions about blind faith, religion, and humanity’s search for meaning.

Aamir Khan’s performance as the innocent, inquisitive alien is both heartwarming and thought-provoking. In the final scene, PK returns to his home planet, but the audience is left wondering if he will ever come back. His journey on Earth remains incomplete, as does his relationship with Jaggu. Also, Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in the last scene left fans scratching their heads.

These five films offer a range of genres and themes, but all share the common trait of leaving their stories unresolved, allowing audiences to interpret the conclusions for themselves. Which of these open-ended movies on Netflix is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

