7 LGBTQ+ films on Netflix that’ll make you see life through a new lens

Who doesn’t like tales in all shades? Queer representation in Hindi cinema has boosted massively over the years and characters hailing from the LGBTQ+ community have taken center stage in many narratives, especially on OTT. Today we bring 7 such LGBTQ films on Netflix that will blow your mind and will be worth your time.

7 LGBTQ+ films on Netflix that will paint your life in colors

1. Margarita With A Straw

- Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Revathi, Sayani Gupta

- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Drama, Romance

Margarita With A Straw is one of the most sensitive portrayals of a woman character with cerebral palsy exploring her identity, sexuality, and independence. Kalki Koechlin plays Laila, a young woman who moves from India to New York for her studies and meets Khanum, a blind activist (played by Sayani Gupta), and their relationship blossoms into love.

The film excels in highlighting Laila’s internal struggles and her pursuit of sexual freedom. It portrays her queer identity in a refreshing and non-judgmental light parallely breaking the stereotype of disabled people as asexual or uninterested in intimacy. Watch this film for its beautiful representation of bisexuality, its tender exploration of love beyond physical limitations, and its groundbreaking portrayal of a differently-abled protagonist.

2. Time Out

- Cast: Chirag Malhotra, Pranay Pachauri, Kaamya Sharma

- IMDb Rating: 6/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Music, Family

Time Out is a coming-of-age film that deals with the theme of sibling relationships and the impact of discovering a family member’s sexual orientation. The plot revolves around two brothers, Mihir (Chirag Malhotra) and Gaurav (Pranay Pachauri). Gaurav’s coming out as gay disrupts Mihir’s life, forcing him to confront his own prejudices and emotions.

This film delicately handles the confusion, anger, and eventual acceptance that comes with discovering a loved one’s queer identity. The dynamic between the brothers is the heart of the film and perfectly captures everything that a queer man goes through when it comes to family confrontation.

3. Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish

- Cast: Manisha Koirala, Rajit Kapoor, Sanaj Naval

- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

- Release Year: 2009

- Genre: Drama, Romance

This is an unconventional LGBTQ+ drama directed by Deepti Naval. The film tells the story of Juhi (Manisha Koirala), a struggling singer, and her son Kaku, who has a disability. She crosses paths with Debu (Rajit Kapoor), a gay lyricist who is also dealing with his own emotional turbulence after being abandoned by his lover.

The chemistry between Juhi and Debu is not romantic but deeply emotional and built on companionship, which is rare in Indian cinema. Their mutual struggles bring them together, forming a non-traditional family. Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish is a film that focuses on emotional relationships over romantic ones and highlights the idea of chosen families. It portrays gay characters with quite maturity and dignity.

4. Badhaai Do

- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha

- IMDb Rating: 7/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Comedy, Romance

Badhaai Do is a comedy-drama that revolves around the concept of a lavender marriage—a marriage of convenience between a gay man, Shardul (Rajkummar Rao), and a lesbian, Suman (Bhumi Pednekar). Both characters come from traditional Indian families, and to avoid social pressure and stigma, they decide to marry each other while secretly continuing their respective relationships.

The film stands out for its humor and heartwarming moments, which make a complex issue more accessible to mainstream audiences. Badhaai Do effectively uses humor to destigmatize queer relationships, portraying LGBTQ+ individuals as regular people dealing with societal expectations. It’s a refreshing watch for anyone interested in LGBTQ+ narratives within the framework of Indian culture.

5. Cobalt Blue

- Cast: Prateik Babbar, Anjali Sivaraman, Neelay Mehendale

- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Drama, Romance

Cobalt Blue is a visually stunning film based on Sachin Kundalkar’s novel of the same name. The movie revolves around a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man, played by Prateik Babbar. The film explores themes of desire, identity, and heartbreak within the context of LGBTQ+ relationships.

Cobalt Blue delves into the complexities of queer relationships and unrequited love. It’s a slow-burn film that artistically represents the queer community.

6. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

- Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla

- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

- Release Year: 2019

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

As one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to focus on a lesbian relationship, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga broke new ground. The film follows Sweety (Sonam Kapoor), who struggles with coming out to her conservative Punjabi family about her love for another woman. Rajkummar Rao plays Sahil, a playwright who helps Sweety tell her story to her family.

The chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra, who plays her love interest, is understated yet tender. Bollywood is yet to mainstream lesbian love stories so you have to watch this as a rare occurrence handled quite sensitively.

7. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

- Release Year: 2021

- Genre: Romance, Comedy

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui tackles the sensitive subject of transgender identity in a commercial Bollywood format. The film tells the story of a bodybuilder, Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor), only to discover later that she is a trans woman. The chemistry between Ayushmann and Vaani is electrifying, with a strong romantic connection.

The film breaks taboos surrounding transgender identity and relationships while also focusing on the universal theme of love. It’s a film that does help set a change to some extent.

